Hadassah Adopts Definition of Antisemitism

JNS.org – Hadassah, the leading Jewish women’s organization, has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The organization joined 50 other members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, which announced on Tuesday the adaption of the definition by those organizations on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

“We cannot eliminate antisemitism without first defining what it is,” said Hadassah National President Rhoda Smolow in a statement.

Related coverage Former ADL Chief Foxman Criticizes ‘Hyped’ Polish-Language Edition of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ The recent publication of a new Polish-language edition of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" was sharply criticized by a prominent US...

“In reaffirming Hadassah’s support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, we are saying to organizations, institutions and government leaders both here at home and around the world what we believe the standard ought to be,” she continued.

“We must be able to easily identify antisemitic acts, whether they are physical acts of violence or inflammatory rhetoric. Nations around the world continue to adopt the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism, as have successive presidential administrations, but Congress has not yet written the definition into law,” said Smolow. “We will continue to call on lawmakers in Washington to codify the IHRA working definition into law and bring us one step closer to building a safer, more inclusive world.”