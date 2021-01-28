Friday, January 29th | 16 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Chief’s Message to Biden: If Necessary, Israel Will Act Alone

Former ADL Chief Foxman Criticizes ‘Hyped’ Polish-Language Edition of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

Work by Israel’s Most Acclaimed Playwright to Be Adapted Into English-Language Feature Film

NBC, Mother Jones Articles on AIPAC Donations by Jewish Cybersecurity Official Spread ‘Dual Loyalty’ Canard, Say Jewish Groups

Jewish Boy Attacked by Assailant in Belgian City of Antwerp Days After Mayor’s Warning of ‘Wave of Antisemitism:’ Report

Netanyahu Reaffirms Israel Will Not Allow Iran to Acquire Nuclear Weapon Following IDF Chief of Staff’s Warning

Montreal Borough Votes to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Wake of Synagogue Vandalism

Condemnations Pour in After Pakistani Court Orders Release of Killer of Slain Journalist Daniel Pearl

US Charges UK National With Bribery Scheme to Obtain Iraq Contracts

In Locked-Down Lebanon, Tripoli Protester Killed in Night of Unrest

January 28, 2021 10:06 am
0

Hadassah Adopts Definition of Antisemitism

avatar by JNS.org

Janice Weinman, executive director and CEO, Hadassah. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – Hadassah, the leading Jewish women’s organization, has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

The organization joined 50 other members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, which announced on Tuesday the adaption of the definition by those organizations on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

“We cannot eliminate antisemitism without first defining what it is,” said Hadassah National President Rhoda Smolow in a statement.

Related coverage

January 28, 2021 6:10 pm
0

Former ADL Chief Foxman Criticizes ‘Hyped’ Polish-Language Edition of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

The recent publication of a new Polish-language edition of Adolf Hitler's "Mein Kampf" was sharply criticized by a prominent US...

“In reaffirming Hadassah’s support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, we are saying to organizations, institutions and government leaders both here at home and around the world what we believe the standard ought to be,” she continued.

“We must be able to easily identify antisemitic acts, whether they are physical acts of violence or inflammatory rhetoric. Nations around the world continue to adopt the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism, as have successive presidential administrations, but Congress has not yet written the definition into law,” said Smolow. “We will continue to call on lawmakers in Washington to codify the IHRA working definition into law and bring us one step closer to building a safer, more inclusive world.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.