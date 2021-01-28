IDF Chief’s Message to Biden: If Necessary, Israel Will Act Alone

JNS.org – IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s speech at the annual Institute for National Security Studies conference on Tuesday might have been in Hebrew, but it was aimed at speakers of both English and Farsi.

In his speech, Kochavi presented a new and uncompromising approach — no to any nuclear deal with Iran, either in the original format or an improved one, and yes to contingency plans that would allow Israel to attack, if necessary.

These two messages were intended to echo from Washington to Tehran, from the Biden administration to the bureau of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The chief of staff wanted to make it clear to them both that Israel will continue to oppose Iran’s march toward nuclear weapons in any form. Israel would be happy to have the Americans at its side, but if needed will be willing to take action alone, and is even drawing up plans for an attack scenario.

Kochavi is in step with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who espouses a similar approach regarding Iran. Biden and senior members of his administration certainly remember the disagreements between Netanyahu and Israel’s security leadership (former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi and Mossad head Meir Dagan) a decade ago regarding the possibility of Israel attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities. Now, they face a political-defense phalanx that at least outwardly includes not only Kochavi but also Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, among others.

