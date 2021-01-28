Friday, January 29th | 16 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Chief’s Message to Biden: If Necessary, Israel Will Act Alone

Former ADL Chief Foxman Criticizes ‘Hyped’ Polish-Language Edition of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

Work by Israel’s Most Acclaimed Playwright to Be Adapted Into English-Language Feature Film

NBC, Mother Jones Articles on AIPAC Donations by Jewish Cybersecurity Official Spread ‘Dual Loyalty’ Canard, Say Jewish Groups

Jewish Boy Attacked by Assailant in Belgian City of Antwerp Days After Mayor’s Warning of ‘Wave of Antisemitism:’ Report

Netanyahu Reaffirms Israel Will Not Allow Iran to Acquire Nuclear Weapon Following IDF Chief of Staff’s Warning

Montreal Borough Votes to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Wake of Synagogue Vandalism

Condemnations Pour in After Pakistani Court Orders Release of Killer of Slain Journalist Daniel Pearl

US Charges UK National With Bribery Scheme to Obtain Iraq Contracts

In Locked-Down Lebanon, Tripoli Protester Killed in Night of Unrest

January 28, 2021 11:06 am
0

In Locked-Down Lebanon, Tripoli Protester Killed in Night of Unrest

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People carry the coffin of a protestor, who was killed in clashes between security forces and demonstrators during a protest against the lockdown and worsening economic conditions, during his funeral in Tripoli, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Lebanon January 28, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim.

A man was killed in the Lebanese city of Tripoli on Thursday in clashes between security forces and protesters angry over a strict coronavirus lockdown that has cut off livelihoods in a collapsing economy.

The 30-year-old man, Omar Taybah, was hit by a bullet overnight, according to a local hospital that treated him, a security source and residents. Dozens marched at his funeral later in the day.

Witnesses and local media said police fired live bullets overnight as protesters tried to storm the northern city’s government building. Scores of people were wounded.

Security forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who hurled stones and Molotov cocktails, witnesses and police said.

Related coverage

January 28, 2021 10:49 am
0

Iranian General: We Will Level Tel Aviv If Israel Makes Slightest Mistake

Iranian army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi on Wednesday dismissed remarks made a day earlier by Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff...

The police did not respond to a question on whether they had fired live rounds and whether a protester was killed.

Reuters footage showed sparks hitting the ground, apparently from ricocheting bullets, with the sound of gunfire.

It was the third straight night of violence in one of Lebanon’s poorest cities, after the government imposed a 24-hour nationwide curfew this month to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 2,500.

“People are tired. There’s poverty, misery, lockdown and there’s no work… Our problem is the politicians,” said Samir Agha at the protest.

ICU WARDS FULL

Aid workers say the lockdown is piling extra hardship on the poor, now more than half the population, with little government aid. A currency crash has triggered fears of rising hunger.

Still, Lebanese leaders have yet to launch a rescue plan or enact reforms to unlock aid, prompting rebuke including from foreign donors.

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said rioters threw hand grenades, including at a patrol, injuring at least nine officers. They said they would respond with “full severity and decisiveness.”

Human Rights Watch called for an investigation into Thursday’s death. “The government neglected the needs of Tripoli’s people and used brute force…when they demanded a better life,” researcher Aya Majzoub said.

The Red Cross said it took 35 people to hospitals, which are struggling with some of the region’s highest COVID-19 infection levels.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab has said the lockdown was necessary.

Lebanon’s financial meltdown, it worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war, erupted in 2019, sparking protests across the country against leaders who oversaw decades of state graft.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.