Friday, January 29th | 16 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Chief’s Message to Biden: If Necessary, Israel Will Act Alone

Former ADL Chief Foxman Criticizes ‘Hyped’ Polish-Language Edition of Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’

Work by Israel’s Most Acclaimed Playwright to Be Adapted Into English-Language Feature Film

NBC, Mother Jones Articles on AIPAC Donations by Jewish Cybersecurity Official Spread ‘Dual Loyalty’ Canard, Say Jewish Groups

Jewish Boy Attacked by Assailant in Belgian City of Antwerp Days After Mayor’s Warning of ‘Wave of Antisemitism:’ Report

Netanyahu Reaffirms Israel Will Not Allow Iran to Acquire Nuclear Weapon Following IDF Chief of Staff’s Warning

Montreal Borough Votes to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism in Wake of Synagogue Vandalism

Condemnations Pour in After Pakistani Court Orders Release of Killer of Slain Journalist Daniel Pearl

US Charges UK National With Bribery Scheme to Obtain Iraq Contracts

In Locked-Down Lebanon, Tripoli Protester Killed in Night of Unrest

January 28, 2021 10:29 am
0

US Temporarily Halts Arms Sales to UAE, Saudi Arabia

avatar by JNS.org

A real-size mock of an F-35 fighter jet is displayed at the Japan International Aerospace Exhibition, in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Tim Kelly.

JNS.org – The Biden administration has temporarily halted US arms sales to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, according to media reports, citing US officials.

The $23 billion US sale of 50 F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, which was reached after the UAE normalized ties with Israel, is currently under review by the administration, which has not made a decision as to whether the sale will actually occur.

The US State Department called the temporary hold “a routine administrative action,” as new administrations usually review significant arms sales.

“The department is temporarily pausing the implementation of some pending US defense transfers and sales under Foreign Military Sales and Direct Commercial Sales to allow incoming leadership an opportunity to review,” said the department. “This is a routine administrative action typical to most any transition and demonstrates the administration’s commitment to transparency and good governance, as well as ensuring US arms sales meet our strategic objectives of building stronger, interoperable and more capable security partners.”

Biden administration officials have repeatedly expressed criticism over the F-35 sale and arms sales to Saudi Arabia with the latter using American arms in its war in Yemen.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.