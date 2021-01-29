Friday, January 29th | 16 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Groups Condemn Georgia Congresswoman Over ‘Bizarre’ Conspiracy Theories That Jewish Space Lasers Started California Fires

Top German Scientific University Removes Antisemitic Prussian Industrialist From Its Name

Remember the People, Not Just the Atrocities

Israeli Archeologists Unearth Valued Purple Dye From Period of Kings David and Solomon

‘Truth Will Prevail:’ Calls for Justice From Family Continue as US Says Ready to Take Custody of Daniel Pearl Killer

Australian Cops Investigating Neo-Nazis Who Burned White Cross in National Park During Holiday Weekend

Small Bomb Explodes Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Nobody Hurt

Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show to Debut This Year Following Postponement Over Antisemitic Comments

Biden Pledge to Reopen PLO Mission in Washington Faces Legal Hurdles

Senior Islamic State Figure Killed in Iraq, PM Says

January 29, 2021 11:53 am
0

Iran Says It Will Not Reverse Nuclear Steps Before US Sanctions Are Lifted

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif attends a joint news conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (not seen) in Istanbul, Turkey, January 29, 2021. Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry /Handout via REUTERS.

Tehran will not accept US demands that it reverse an acceleration of its nuclear program before Washington lifts sanctions, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Friday.

The demand “is not practical and will not happen,” he said at a joint news conference in Istanbul with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The new administration of US President Joe Biden has said Tehran must resume compliance with curbs on its nuclear activity under the world powers’ 2015 deal before it can rejoin the pact.

Iran breached the terms of the accord in a step-by-step response to the decision by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump to abandon the deal in 2018 and reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

Related coverage

January 29, 2021 11:56 am
0

Senior Islamic State Figure Killed in Iraq, PM Says

Iraqi security forces have killed Abu Yaser al-Issawi, an Islamic State commander who had claimed to be the leader of...

Earlier this month, Iran resumed enriching uranium to 20 percent at its underground Fordow nuclear plant — a level it achieved before the accord.

However, Iran has said it can quickly reverse those violations if US sanctions are removed.

“If the United States fulfills its obligations, we will fulfill our obligations in full,” he said.

Iran’s parliament, dominated by hardliners, passed legislation last month that forces the government to harden its nuclear stance if US sanctions are not eased within two months.

Zarif also condemned US sanctions against Turkey over Ankara’s decision to procure Russian S-400 defense systems.

“The US government is addicted to sanctions … and this harms the world and the US itself,” he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.