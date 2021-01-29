Jewish Groups Condemn Georgia Congresswoman Over ‘Bizarre’ Conspiracy Theories That Jewish Space Lasers Started California Fires

Leading Jewish groups condemned Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) over her “bizarre political conspiracy theories” unearthed on social media, including an elaborate antisemitic account of the 2018 California wildfires having been intentionally sparked by Rothschild-controlled laser beams.

“The Republican Jewish Coalition has always spoken out strongly against antisemitic comments from individuals on both sides of the political aisle, and we do not hesitate to do so again in the case of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene,” the group said in a statement Friday. “She is far outside the mainstream of the Republican Party, and the RJC is working closely with the House Republican leadership regarding next steps in this matter.”

“It is unacceptable for Members of Congress to spread baseless hate against the Jewish people,” said the heads of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in a statement. “There must be a swift and commensurate response from Congressional leadership making clear that this conduct cannot and will not be allowed to debase our politics.”

On Thursday, Eric Hananoki at the progressive Media Matters for America revealed a 2018 post detailing Greene’s disturbing wildfire theory, the latest in a line of antisemitic, xenophobic, and inciting comments.

In the Nov. 2018 post, Greene speculated that the recent wildfires in California were intentionally started using devices in outer space by the Pacific Gas and Electric Company and the Rothschild family — a longtime subject of antisemitic conspiracists.

“What would that look like anyway? A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess. Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know. I hope not! That wouldn’t look so good for PG&E, Rothschild Inc, Solaren or Jerry Brown,” she wrote.

In a so-called “Message to the Mob” posted on Twitter Friday afternoon, Greene said, “Every smear strengthens my base of support at home and across the country because people know the truth and are fed up with lies.”

The RJC noted that Greene was the second 2020 Republican primary candidates actively opposed by the group — the first being Iowa’s Steve King, who lost to Rep. Randy Feenstra. It said that the newly-elected Georgia Congresswoman “repeatedly used offensive language in long online video diatribes, promoted bizarre political conspiracy theories, and refused to admit a mistake after posing for photos with a long-time white supremacist leader. It is unfortunate that she prevailed in her election despite this terrible record.”