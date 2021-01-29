Friday, January 29th | 16 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Groups Condemn Georgia Congresswoman Over ‘Bizarre’ Conspiracy Theories That Jewish Space Lasers Started California Fires

Top German Scientific University Removes Antisemitic Prussian Industrialist From Its Name

Remember the People, Not Just the Atrocities

Israeli Archeologists Unearth Valued Purple Dye From Period of Kings David and Solomon

‘Truth Will Prevail:’ Calls for Justice From Family Continue as US Says Ready to Take Custody of Daniel Pearl Killer

Australian Cops Investigating Neo-Nazis Who Burned White Cross in National Park During Holiday Weekend

Small Bomb Explodes Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, Nobody Hurt

Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show to Debut This Year Following Postponement Over Antisemitic Comments

Biden Pledge to Reopen PLO Mission in Washington Faces Legal Hurdles

Senior Islamic State Figure Killed in Iraq, PM Says

January 29, 2021 12:34 pm
0

Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show to Debut This Year Following Postponement Over Antisemitic Comments

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Nick Cannon during his interview on “Cannon Class” with Photo: Screenshot.

Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show will premiere later this year after initially being pushed off due to antisemitic comments he made in 2020, it was announced on Thursday.

Liongate’s Debmar-Mercury and Fox Television Stations said in a press release that a nationally syndicated daytime talk show hosted by the media personality will begin airing this fall.

The show was originally set to premiere in September 2020 but was postponed after he promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” last summer, and slammed critics of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has referred to Jews as “termites.” He initially refused to apologize for his remarks, but days later took to social media to voice regret for his “hurtful and divisive words.” At the time he also demanded an apology from ViacomCBS, the media giant that ended its partnership with Cannon because of his antisemitic statements.

Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said about the new talk show, “We, along with our many other strong broadcast partners, are excited to be able to bring Nick’s unique, light-hearted and entertaining style to the daytime audience starting this fall.”

Related coverage

January 28, 2021 5:42 pm
0

Work by Israel’s Most Acclaimed Playwright to Be Adapted Into English-Language Feature Film

A play by the best-known playwright in Israel's history, Hanoch Levin, offers a darkly hilarious "mirror" for viewers to examine...

Cannon added, “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me. With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and FOX and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

Cannon, who hosts FOX‘s celebrity competition series “The Masked Singer,” will executive produce the New York-based show alongside his longtime manager, Michael Goldman and showrunners Katy Murphy Davis and Matt Strauss. Davis (“The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Red Table Talk”) and Strauss (“The View,” “The Dr. Oz Show,” “Katie”) are both Daytime Emmy Award-winning producers.

Cannon will continue to host “The Masked Singer,” which will release two more installments this year. He hosted eight seasons of NBC’s talent competition series, “America’s Got Talent,” and is the host and producer of the nationally syndicated radio show “Nick Cannon Radio.” Cannon is also the creator, host, and executive producer of MTV‘s sketch comedy show “Wild ‘N Out,” which recently aired its 15th season.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.