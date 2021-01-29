Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show to Debut This Year Following Postponement Over Antisemitic Comments

Nick Cannon’s daytime talk show will premiere later this year after initially being pushed off due to antisemitic comments he made in 2020, it was announced on Thursday.

Liongate’s Debmar-Mercury and Fox Television Stations said in a press release that a nationally syndicated daytime talk show hosted by the media personality will begin airing this fall.

The show was originally set to premiere in September 2020 but was postponed after he promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories on his podcast “Cannon’s Class” last summer, and slammed critics of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has referred to Jews as “termites.” He initially refused to apologize for his remarks, but days later took to social media to voice regret for his “hurtful and divisive words.” At the time he also demanded an apology from ViacomCBS, the media giant that ended its partnership with Cannon because of his antisemitic statements.

Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said about the new talk show, “We, along with our many other strong broadcast partners, are excited to be able to bring Nick’s unique, light-hearted and entertaining style to the daytime audience starting this fall.”

Cannon added, “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me. With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and FOX and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

Cannon, who hosts FOX‘s celebrity competition series “The Masked Singer,” will executive produce the New York-based show alongside his longtime manager, Michael Goldman and showrunners Katy Murphy Davis and Matt Strauss. Davis (“The Oprah Winfrey Show,” “Red Table Talk”) and Strauss (“The View,” “The Dr. Oz Show,” “Katie”) are both Daytime Emmy Award-winning producers.

Cannon will continue to host “The Masked Singer,” which will release two more installments this year. He hosted eight seasons of NBC’s talent competition series, “America’s Got Talent,” and is the host and producer of the nationally syndicated radio show “Nick Cannon Radio.” Cannon is also the creator, host, and executive producer of MTV‘s sketch comedy show “Wild ‘N Out,” which recently aired its 15th season.