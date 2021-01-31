Attempted Stabbing Attack Thwarted at Gush Etzion Junction

JNS.org – A Palestinian terrorist was shot and killed on Sunday morning during an attempted stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion junction in Judea and Samaria, the Israeli military reported.

“A terrorist armed with three knives attached to a stick reached the Gush Etzion junction and tried to stab Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating in the area. One of the soldiers responded by shooting and neutralizing the terrorist. There are no casualties to our forces,” the IDF tweeted.

“I was standing at the northern hitchhiking station at the Gush Etzion junction to protect the civilians there. I saw a suspect walking on the road who began advancing quickly towards me and civilians at the location. I identified that he had drawn a knife, so I shot and neutralized [him],” said Corporal E. from the Nahshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade. “I have been deployed here with my comrades in the battalion for about a month. We remain alert at all times to avoid cases like this. We will continue to protect the residents of Gush Etzion and our home[land].”

Security camera footage shows a man with a hoodie approaching, pulling a knife out of his pocket and running towards the bus stop — and a soldier then firing at him. According to local media reports, the terrorist died of his wounds.

שולף סכין, רץ לעבר חייל – ונורה: תיעוד ניסיון פיגוע דקירה בצומת גוש עציון@carmeldangor pic.twitter.com/kU5pz6Vnuq — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) January 31, 2021

The Gush Etzion junction has been the site of numerous terrorist attacks, the most recent of which occurred on Jan. 5, when a terrorist wielding a meat cleaver was shot dead by a civilian on the scene.