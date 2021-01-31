Sunday, January 31st | 18 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Attempted Stabbing Attack Thwarted at Gush Etzion Junction

Report: Evidence Suggests Iranian Link to Blast Near Israeli Embassy in New Delhi

Invisible Blockade: the Media Is Silent on the Palestinian Authority’s Gaza Sanctions

The Real Dangers of Lifting Sanctions on Iran

Turkey’s Democracy Is Wasting Away

Stop the ‘Nazi’ Comparisons on the Left and the Right

Remembering Rabbi Louis Jacobs

Germany Is Already Ordering Vaccines For 2022

Fresh Data Show Toll South African Virus Variant Takes on Vaccine Efficacy

UAE Adopts Amendments to Grant Citizenship to Investors and Other Professionals

January 31, 2021 9:16 am
0

Attempted Stabbing Attack Thwarted at Gush Etzion Junction

avatar by JNS.org

The Eliezer Junction in Gush Etzion, West Bank, on Sept. 29, 2019. Photo: Gershon Elinson/Flash90.

JNS.org – A Palestinian terrorist was shot and killed on Sunday morning during an attempted stabbing attack at the Gush Etzion junction in Judea and Samaria, the Israeli military reported.

“A terrorist armed with three knives attached to a stick reached the Gush Etzion junction and tried to stab Israel Defense Forces soldiers operating in the area. One of the soldiers responded by shooting and neutralizing the terrorist. There are no casualties to our forces,” the IDF tweeted.

“I was standing at the northern hitchhiking station at the Gush Etzion junction to protect the civilians there. I saw a suspect walking on the road who began advancing quickly towards me and civilians at the location. I identified that he had drawn a knife, so I shot and neutralized [him],” said Corporal E. from the Nahshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade. “I have been deployed here with my comrades in the battalion for about a month. We remain alert at all times to avoid cases like this. We will continue to protect the residents of Gush Etzion and our home[land].”

Security camera footage shows a man with a hoodie approaching, pulling a knife out of his pocket and running towards the bus stop — and a soldier then firing at him. According to local media reports, the terrorist died of his wounds.

The Gush Etzion junction has been the site of numerous terrorist attacks, the most recent of which occurred on Jan. 5, when a terrorist wielding a meat cleaver was shot dead by a civilian on the scene.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.