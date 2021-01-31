Sunday, January 31st | 18 Shevat 5781

Iran Rejects New Participants, Any Talks on Nuclear Deal

January 31, 2021 9:48 am
Iran Rejects New Participants, Any Talks on Nuclear Deal

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif talks next to Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza after a meeting at the Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas, Venezuela, November 5, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Fausto Torrealba.

Iran’s foreign ministry on Saturday rejected any new negotiations or changes to the participants of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers after French President Emmanuel Macron said any new talks should include Saudi Arabia.

“The nuclear accord is a multilateral international agreement ratified by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which is non-negotiable and parties to it are clear and unchangeable,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted by state media as saying.

