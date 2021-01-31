Israeli Ambassador Expresses Heartfelt Thanks to ‘Our Friends in India’ Following Embassy Bombing

Israel’s ambassador to India expressed heartfelt thanks to “our friends in India” for their support following Friday’s terror attack on the Israeli embassy in New Delhi.

The explosion outside the embassy was caused by a bomb concealed in a flowerpot. It injured no one, but local media reported that an organization called Jaish-Ul-Hind had claimed responsibility, and separately cited a possible link to Iran in a message pledging further attacks.

The letter, found at the scene of the explosion, mentioned two “Iranian martyrs,” an apparent reference to the terror mastermind Qassem Soleimani and top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The former Revolutionary Guard leader Soleimani was assassinated in January, 2020 in a US drone strike, and Fakhrizadeh was killed in November in a shooting widely attributed to the Mossad.

On Sunday, the Israeli Ambassador to India and Sri Lanka, Dr. Ron Malka, tweeted, “We are grateful for the heartwarming support we’ve received from our friends in India, Israel, and across the world regarding Friday’s terrorist attack, while celebrating the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Israel and India.”

“Our genuine friendship will continue to thrive!” he said.

We are grateful 🙏 for the heartwarming support we've received from our friends in India🇮🇳, Israel 🇮🇱 & across the world🌍 regarding Friday's terrorist attack while celebrating 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations between 🇮🇱&🇮🇳. Our genuine friendship will continue to thrive! pic.twitter.com/YEiUFDR7pY — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) January 31, 2021

In an interview with Indian media outlet Republic Media Network on Saturday, Malka said the attack may have been a direct assault on India-Israel relations.

“It is one of the options because it does not seem like a coincidence,” he said, “but we know that the relations between India and Israel are strengthening from day to day and there might be some people who do not like it.”

Asked whether Israel and India would cooperate in the investigation of the bombing, Malka said, “There is always a collaboration between Israel and India in many aspects, especially terrorism and counter-terrorism. We not only share values and interests but also threats.”

“India and Israel can be a shining example of how countries can collaborate, which makes us much more efficient in such situations,” he added.

However, Malka said, “We trust the Indian authorities to take all action needed.”