Monday, February 1st | 19 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Honor Ethiopian Jews Who Perished in Sudan En Route to Israel

IDF Takes on 13 Nations in International Cyber-Defense Drill

Ariel University Awards First Honorary Doctorate to Former US Ambassador

Assailant Killed During Attempted Terror Attack at Gush Etzion Junction

Lebanon Army Arrests 18 Lebanese, Syrians Linked to Islamic State

Iran Hosts Afghan Taliban Leader as Peace Talks Stalled

Foreign Troops to Stay in Afghanistan Beyond May Deadline

A Fast-Track to Innovation: Israel’s R&D Preparatory Incentive Program

Israel Completes Tests of Upgraded Iron Dome Air Defense System

Kushner, Berkowitz Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for Israel Deals

February 1, 2021 11:48 am
0

IDF Takes on 13 Nations in International Cyber-Defense Drill

avatar by Hanan Greenwood / JNS.org

An IDF soldier competes in the international drill on Jan. 28, 2021. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

JNS.org – Five teams representing various branches of the Israel Defense Forces recently completed a first-of-its-kind international competitive cyber drill, in which they competed against nearly 60 teams from 13 other countries.

The competition, held last Thursday under the auspices of the US Army’s Cyber Center of Excellence, pitted IDF personnel against each other, as well as against the international teams.

With a focus on security and defense, the competition presented challenges designed to mimic real-time situations and check the teams’ ability to work under a time crunch and cooperate.

The IDF noted that this was the first drill in which cyber-defense teams from different branches of the military had worked together under the IDF’s Cyber Defense Directorate, which was established last year. The goal of the new directorate is to unite all the IDF’s cyber defenses into a single, key defensive element.

Related coverage

February 1, 2021 11:58 am
0

Israel to Honor Ethiopian Jews Who Perished in Sudan En Route to Israel

JNS.org – Following the normalization of ties between Israel and Sudan and the historic visit by Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen to...

According to the IDF, the drill offered a challenging new training opportunity that could help keep the Israeli military’s cyber defenses sharp.

The IDF team didn’t win, however. The cyber laurels went to the team from Taiwan.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.