February 1, 2021 10:15 am
Israel Completes Tests of Upgraded Iron Dome Air Defense System

avatar by i24 News

The new maritime version of the Iron Dome. Photo: IDF.

i24 News – The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems completed a successful series of flight tests of the Iron Dome air defense system on Monday.

The test was conducted at a base in central Israel and participants included the Israeli Air Force (IAF) and Navy, according to a statement by a Defense Ministry’s spokesperson.

The Iron Dome tested in different scenarios simulating advanced threats, which the system is expected to thwart during times of conflict, whether on land or sea.

The new and upgraded version of the Iron Dome is expected to be delivered to the IAF for operational use, the statement said.

It will also be integrated and installed on the Navy’s Sa’ar 6 corvettes and will be central to the defense of Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

