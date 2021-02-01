Israel Missile Defense Organization, Rafael Complete Successful Tests of Upgraded Iron Dome

JNS.org – The Israel Missile Defense Organization and defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems have completed a series of successful flight tests on an upgraded version of the country’s Iron Dome air-defense system, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The tests simulated a number of advanced threats with which the system is expected to have to contend in future conflicts, both on land and at sea, according to the statement. The upgraded version of the Iron Dome is expected to be delivered to the Israeli Air Force for operational use and will also be installed on the Navy’s Sa’ar 6 corvettes, making it central to the defense of Israel’s offshore assets.

Israel’s air force and navy both participated in the tests, which were conducted at a base in central Israel, according to the statement.

INS Magen (“Shield”), the first of four new Sa’ar-type missile boats produced for Israel by German shipyard Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, arrived at the Haifa Naval Base on Dec. 2, 2020. The advanced corvette, which will be tasked with guarding Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and offshore gas rigs, was welcomed with an official reception, attended by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and Israeli Navy commander Maj. Gen. Eliyahu Sharvit.

The INS Magen’s sister ships—the INS Oz, INS Victory and INS Independence—are scheduled to arrive in 2021.