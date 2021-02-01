Monday, February 1st | 19 Shevat 5781

Israel Says Drone Falls in Lebanese Territory, Hezbollah Says It Brought It Down

February 1, 2021 9:59 am
Israel Says Drone Falls in Lebanese Territory, Hezbollah Says It Brought It Down

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Drones are seen during a large-scale drone combat exercise of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Semnan, Iran January 4, 2021. Picture taken January 4, 2021. Photo: Iranian Army / WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Monday it brought down an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace, while the Israeli military said one of its drones had fallen inside Lebanon.

Hezbollah said in a statement carried by al-Manar television that it was now in control of the drone.

The Israeli military said the drone had fallen in Lebanese territory during an operation near the border demarcation known as the Blue Line and that there was, “no breach of information.”

