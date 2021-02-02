Tuesday, February 2nd | 20 Shevat 5781

February 2, 2021 1:17 pm
Kindergarten Teacher in Charlotte Fired Over Antisemitic Tweet Defending Hitler

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Charlotte, North Carolina skyline. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A kindergarten teacher in Charlotte, North Carolina, was fired from his job on Monday following the discovery of antisemitic tweet that he posted over the weekend.

Jarrin Wooten — a teacher at Sugar Creek, a K-12 charter school in northeast Charlotte — posted the tweet defending Nazi leader Adolf Hitler on Sunday.

“Hitler was trying to keep those demonic … Rothschilds and fractional reserve banks out of Germany and then we let those same ‘Jews’ come to America and teach us he was a terrorist … all I’ll say is look into it some more,” Wooten wrote.

Local broadcaster WFAE reported that Charlotte schools Superintendent Cheryl Turner began an investigation into Wooten on Monday after his tweet was exposed by watchdog StopAntisemitism.org.

She said the teacher initially told her he was hacked, adding that such a tweet would be surprising from “a black male teacher who has experienced racism himself.”

But a few hours later Sugar Creek board chair H. Bryan Ives III issued a statement saying the tweet was real and the teacher “is no longer employed at our school.”

The tweet violated the school’s social media and nondiscrimination policies, the statement said, adding that “hateful speech and discrimination against any person of any religion, race or color, will never be tolerated at Sugar Creek Charter.”

 

