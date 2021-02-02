Marilyn Manson Accused of Sexual Abuse, Pushing Jewish Ex-Girlfriend to Bring Him Overseas Nazi Memorabilia

A series of abuse accusations on Monday against the rock musician Marilyn Manson included disturbing allegations that he pressured a Jewish woman to bring him Nazi-era memorabilia, including swastikas and weapons, from her travels in Thailand.

On Monday, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood said that her ex-fiancé Manson, whose birth name is Brian Warner, had subjected her to years of abuse, blackmail and brainwashing. This prompted at least four other women to come forward, including the Jewish model Ashley Lindsay Morgan, who she said was pushed to acquire Nazi items in Asia – “everything I could find” – for his collection.

“I have night terrors, PTSD, anxiety, and mostly crippling OCD. I try to wash constantly to get him out or off of me,” Morgan wrote in an Instagram post. “I am coming forward so he will finally stop.”

Morgan said she that she met Manson while she was modeling in Bangkok, and that “things turned dark” quickly after the two began a relationship.

“While I was flying back and forth from Thailand he asked me to bring him nazi memorabilia, there is so much in Asia that was hidden during WW2. He wanted everything I could find,” she said. “I brought him swastika throwing stars, knives, rings, it felt so wrong because I am jewish. He said he only dates jewish girls, and it was just a joke between us. I brought him all of this horrible stuff, and feel so much guilt and shame because of it.”

Earlier Monday, Wood was the first to accuse Manson, writing, “I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail … I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Vanity Fair reported that Morgan and at least three other women then shared stories about their own abuse allegedly suffered at the hands of Manson. Loma Vista, the record company that released the musician’s most recent album, announced it would no longer promote his music or work with him. Manson was also dropped from his talent agency.

Manson denied the allegations in an Instagram post, claiming, “these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Costumes, lyrics and imagery associated with the Nazis and World War II have previously appeared in Manson’s work. His 1996 hit “The Beautiful People” proclaimed, “Capitalism has made it this way/Old-fashioned fascism will take it away,” and he has performed from Nuremberg-rally style concert set-ups with a logo made in the apparent style of a swastika.

A lawsuit filed in 2007 by a former Manson bandmate alleged that the group’s earnings were wasted on items like masks made of human skin, human skeletons, and swastika wall tiles.

In her Instagram post, Morgan explained why she went public.

“I know he is still doing this to a rotating door of young girls, and causing irreparable damage,” she wrote. “I am coming forward so he will finally stop.”