Turkish News Agency Publishes Bizarre Graphic on ‘Abundance of Jewish-Origin Officials’ in Biden Administration

Turkey’s state-run news agency published a bizarre infographic highlighting an “abundance” of Jewish officials in the Biden Administration, featuring photographs of eight of the president’s appointees.

“Israeli press widely covers abundance of Jewish-origin officials in Biden team,” wrote the Anadolu news agency, which is run by the Turkish government, in the infographic. It listed figures like US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, and White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain.

Infographic | Israeli press widely covers abundance of Jewish-origin officials in Biden team https://t.co/rnFtlGEzI0 pic.twitter.com/ZdNshseI3n — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) February 3, 2021

Published in both English and Turkish versions, the graphic portrayed the list of Jewish US officials merely as coverage of their “extensive media attention in Israel,” quoting news headlines from publications like Haaretz and the Jerusalem Post next to an Israeli flag.

But some observers appeared to view that framing as pretext.

“#Turkey’s Official News Agency is singling out Biden’s Jewish cabinet members. Bewildering move to say the least,” tweeted National News Senior Correspondent Joyce Karam, who also linked to a similar infographic, from another Turkish outlet in January, which claimed that Jews were “severely overrepresented” in Biden’s Cabinet.

“Ah, and no, in case you’re wondering, they didn’t do this for non-Jewish nominees in cabinet,” she added.