Thursday, February 4th | 22 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel, US Launch Joint Air Defense Exercise ‘Juniper Falcon’

In First for Europe, Iran Envoy Sentenced to 20-Year Prison Term Over Bomb Plot

Stop Hate at Brown University

Poland and Jews: Co-Authors of History?

Palestinian Ambassador Draws Harvard Invite Despite a Sketchy Record on Antisemitism

Why the IDF Must Be Ready to Prevent Iran’s Nuclearization

Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s Landmark Speech

The Palestinian Authority Uses COVID Vaccine Against Israel

Off the Media’s Radar: How Israel Is Helping Combat the Global COVID Pandemic

Biden Faces ‘Real Test’ on Pursuing Justice Against Daniel Pearl’s Killer, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

February 4, 2021 9:48 am
0

Israel, US Launch Joint Air Defense Exercise ‘Juniper Falcon’

avatar by i24 News

Israeli F-35 fighter jets are seen off the wing of a US Air Force refueling tanker, Oct. 12, 2020. Photo: US Air Force.

i24 News – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the United States European Command (EUCOM) this week launched a joint air defense exercise, dubbed “Juniper Falcon,” focused on the threat from ballistic missile attacks, the two armies announced Thursday.

“The exercise is designed to improve interoperability between the armies of the two countries and ensure that US and Israeli forces are ready and prepared to respond to any eventuality, especially those involving ballistic missile defense,” EUCOM said in a press release.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the exercise, which was officially launched on Wednesday, will take place largely remotely, with IDF troops in Israel and US military personnel in Germany and the United States.

“The exercise simulates various scenarios in which Israel is threatened with attack from ballistic missiles and other air threats. It aims to strengthen cooperation, coordination and mutual learning between the two armies, to improve their preparedness, to jointly defend themselves against various threats,” the IDF declared in a statement.

After 20 years of cooperation, this may be the last time that the two armies organize this biennial exercise since the United States recently decided to take Israel out of EUCOM’s sphere of ​​responsibility and rather place it under that of the Central Command (CENTCOM).

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.