Syria Demands UNSC Take ‘Immediate’ Action Following Alleged Israeli Strike

JNS.org – The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Thursday demanded that the United Nations Security Council take “firm and immediate” action in the wake of missile strikes on Syrian targets allegedly carried out by Israel on Wednesday night, according to official Syrian media.

“At 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3rd 2021, the authorities of the Israeli enemy repeated the aggression on the Syrian territory through launching successive waves of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan on the southern region,” the ministry said in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Security Council President Barbara Woodward, official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

SANA also reported that “most” of the missiles were shot down and that there were no casualties.

The UK-based war monitor group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that strikes targeted “several military positions,” including farms housing militias associated with Lebanese Hezbollah and the Syrian Resistance for the Liberation of the Golan.

Related coverage UAE, Israeli Soccer Clubs to Play First Friendlies Since Normalization JNS.org – United Arab Emirates soccer club Al-Ain will play Israel’s Maccabi Haifa in two friendly matches, the Emirati club...

SOHR sources also reported hearing several explosions at military posts belonging to the Syrian Army’s 90th Brigade. According to SOHR, the posts have reportedly been destroyed, but no casualties have been reported so far.

On Jan. 13, Syrian media reported that Israeli airstrikes killed at least 23 Iranian and Syrian troops after hitting 18 targets, including weapon’s warehouses in the Deir ez-Zor governorate near the Iraqi-Syrian border. Earlier in the month, on Jan. 7, Syrian media reported Israeli air strikes against targets south of Damascus, including a facility in the village of Sahnaya in the Syrian Golan Heights belonging to pro-Iranian militias.

In keeping with its usual policy regarding such reports, the Israeli military did not comment on Wednesday’s strikes.