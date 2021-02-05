Canadian Police Arrest Woman In Connection With Antisemitic Vandalism in Downtown London, Ontario

Friday, February 5th | 23 Shevat 5781

February 5, 2021 1:39 pm
0

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Downtown London, Ontario. Photo: Ken Lund / Wikimedia Commons

Canadian police have charged a woman with six counts of property damage after arresting her in connection with a spate of antisemitic graffiti in the downtown area of London, Ontario.

The unnamed woman was arrested on Wednesday night after police examined video surveillance footage of the area.

The woman allegedly plastered antisemitic slogans and symbols on three buildings in Carling Street and three buildings in Dundas Street.

“The type of damage included antisemitic symbols as well as other images and writings,” London police confirmed in a statement.

The statement did not address whether the woman would face additional hate crimes charges.

“We are disheartened to see these acts of property damage, particularly given the symbolism behind the hateful images,” said London Police Chief Steve Williams. “We will continue to investigate all calls of this nature, and apply charges as appropriate.”

The woman is scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 27.

Rabbi Lazer Gurkow — a spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Tefilah in London — said that the main lesson of the incident was that a few “vicious people” did not define the city.

Gurkow told Canadian website Global News that “the Jewish people have suffered antisemitism for generations. We understand what it’s like to be persecuted throughout the generations.”

Gurkow encouraged the city’s residents to “respond to this act of hatred by doing something nice and preferably to a total stranger.”

“One act of hatred could result in a thousand acts of kindness,” he said.

