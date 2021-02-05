Friday, February 5th | 23 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lawmakers Urge Biden to Swiftly Appoint Ambassador on Antisemitism

The IDF Could Be Making a Horrible Mistake if It Doesn’t Confront Hezbollah

We Need Cancel Culture to Fight Hate and Antisemitism, but Must Limit Its Abuse

Remembering a Great Rabbi Who Asked Questions Rather Than Answering Them

Report: Sanders Adviser With Anti-Israel History Expected to Join State Department

US Supreme Court Rules Against Holocaust Victims’ Heirs in Nazi-Era Disputes

Mayim Bialik Offers Some Much-Needed Laughs During a Not-So-Funny Time

German Cabinet Officially Recognizes IHRA as an International Institution

Jewish Group ‘Disturbed’ by Canada’s Refusal to Designate Iran’s IRGC as Terror Group

Foreign Ministers From US, UK, France and Germany Expected to Discuss Iran Soon

February 5, 2021 11:50 am
0

Report: Sanders Adviser With Anti-Israel History Expected to Join State Department

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and JNS.org

Matthew Duss. Photo: Center for American Progress/Flickr.

JNS.org – Matt Duss, a former foreign-policy adviser for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), is reportedly expected to join the US State Department.

According to Politico, the move “will be viewed by many on the left as a victory for progressives.”

It added that the position has not been finalized.

In December, a coalition of progressive groups, including several anti-Israel organizations, sent a list to the incoming Biden administration of 100 candidates for senior positions. Duss was recommended to serve as deputy national security adviser or special adviser to the secretary of state.

Related coverage

February 5, 2021 11:59 am
0

Lawmakers Urge Biden to Swiftly Appoint Ambassador on Antisemitism

JNS.org – A bipartisan group of lawmakers is urging US President Joe Biden to swiftly nominate an Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor...

Duss has been accused of furthering antisemitic conspiracy theories during his tenure at the left-wing think-tank Center for American Progress.

He allegedly was part of an incident in 2012 where several staffers at the center’s ThinkProgress website were condemned for using antisemitic tropes of Jews dominating politics and money.

The staffers alleged “pro-Israel Jews and members of Congress of being ‘Israel firsters,’ a term implying that those who support the Jewish state have dual loyalties,” according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Criticism came from former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who said, “Hiring someone who praises Fidel Castro and defames Israel’s prime minister is another indication that the only unity in Biden’s foreign policy is between the far left and the extreme left.”

He also faced a backlash for publicizing Nazi-era propaganda posters in 2013.

In 2019, Duss also drew controversy for meeting with Hanan Ashrawi, a longtime aide to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The meeting took place after Ashrawi was denied a travel visa to the United States by the Trump administration.

More recently, Duss called the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh “terrorism.” He also criticized American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris for his comparison between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)  and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) for their anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.