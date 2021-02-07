Sunday, February 7th | 25 Shevat 5781

February 7, 2021 12:42 pm
IDF Forces Enter Palestinian Village After Thwarted Terror Attack

A mosque in the Palestinian village of at-Tayba, also known as Khirbat al-Taibe, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is seen behind a fence, part of the Israeli barrier, from the Arab-Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm, northern Israel September 23, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Israeli forces entered the village of Ras Karkar in Judea and Samaria early on Friday, following a terror attack in the Sde Ephraim Farm earlier in the day, the Israeli military said in a statement.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, preliminary investigations show that at 3:45 a.m., the suspect, a resident of Ras Karkar, approached the Sde Ephraim Farm in a vehicle at high speed, stopped at the doorstep of the farmhouse, then got out of his car and attempted to break through the front door, while shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is great in Arabic).

An unarmed guard at the farm identified the terrorist and began shouting to alert the other guards, who were asleep in a nearby building. The terrorist then ran at the unarmed guard, at which point one of the other guards — along with the farm owner, who had come out of his house with a weapon — shot and killed the suspect.

The suspect’s body and vehicle were cleared by IDF sappers, and no weapon was found at the scene, according to the military.

