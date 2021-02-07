Monday, February 8th | 26 Shevat 5781

February 7, 2021 5:23 pm
0

Jewish Fraternity House at California University Defaced With Antisemitic Graffiti

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Poly Canyon Village at the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California. Photo: Rob Bulmahn/Wikimedia.

A Jewish fraternity house at a California university was defaced with antisemitic graffiti on Friday, prompting a campus-wide message from the administration calling the crime “heinous.”

The Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, California posted an Instagram message on Saturday that stated, “We awoke to multiple swastikas and antisemitic statements spray-painted on and in front of our house.”

Noting that “antisemitism is still the number one cause of hate crimes in the United States,” the fraternity said, “We would like to let the world know we do not tolerate or condone this behavior.”

“Our chapter and the entire San Luis Obispo Jewish community stand together proudly against those who are uneducated and who encourage hateful acts,” the message continued.

The fraternity asked for support in “spreading awareness about rising antisemitism through education and discussion.”

Local newspaper The Tribune reported that, in response to the incident, university President Jeffrey Armstrong and other officials issued a campus-wide message that lamented the “emotional scars” caused by such crimes, and said, “We are struggling to comprehend the heinous nature of this crime, alongside our Jewish community.”

“Let us be perfectly clear: behavior that promotes any form of hate and seeks to make members of our community feel unsafe and unwelcome — especially in their own home — has absolutely no place in our community,” it said.

