February 8, 2021 12:17 pm
0

IDF Forces Enter Palestinian Village After Thwarted Terror Attack

avatar by JNS.org

IDF Ephraim Regional Brigade commander Col. Yiftach Nurkin and Duchifat Battalion commander Lt. Col. Nir Ifergan assess the scene of a suspected terror attack at Sde Ephraim Farm in Judea and Samaria, Feb. 5, 2021. Photo: IDF.

JNS.org – Israeli forces entered the village of Ras Karkar in Judea and Samaria early on Friday, following a terror attack in the Sde Ephraim Farm earlier in the day, the Israeli military said in a statement.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, preliminary investigations show that at 3:45 a.m., the suspect—a resident of Ras Karkar—approached the Sde Ephraim Farm in a vehicle at high speed, stopped at the doorstep of the farmhouse, then got out of his car and attempted to break through the front door while shouting “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic).

An unarmed guard at the farm identified the terrorist and began shouting to alert the other guards, who were asleep in a nearby building. The terrorist then ran at the unarmed guard, at which point one of the other guards—along with the farm owner, who had come out of his house with a weapon—shot and killed the suspect.

The suspect’s body and vehicle were cleared by IDF sappers, and no weapon was found at the scene, according to the military.

