Monday, February 8th | 26 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

CENTCOM Commander Says US Has Reached ‘Contested Deterrence’ With Iran, Shares Threat With Saudi Arabia

Former US Secretary of State George Shultz Fondly Remembered for Pivotal Role in Securing Freedom for Soviet Jews

Israel and the Temple Mount’s Five Muslim Rivals

A Vaccine Miracle Rises From the Ashes of Salonica

US Return to ‘Broken’ UN Human Rights Council Met With Skepticism by Human Rights Advocates

IDF Chief of Staff: We Are Operating in Enemy Territory ‘Almost Every Week’

Israel Must Hit the ICC with Heavy Political Pressure

How Biden Should Hold the ICC and Palestinian Leaders Accountable

Islamism Is Stunting Turkish Academic Achievement

The UAE’s School of Government Can Help the Arab World Live Up to Its Potential

February 8, 2021 12:30 pm
0

Israel Approves $9 Billion Purchase of Advanced Aircraft, Weapons From US

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli Air Force F-35 ‘Adir’ fighter jet. Photo: Major Ofer / Israeli Air Force.

JNS.org – Israel’s Security Cabinet on Sunday approved the allocation of a $9 billion arms deal with the United States.

The deal, first reported by Israel’s Channel 12, includes the purchase of F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, SH53K helicopters, refueling planes, advanced weaponry and the Eitan, a new-generation armored personnel carrier developed jointly by Israel and the United States.

According to the report, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Defense Ministry Director General Amir Eshel and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi supported the deal, which was approved after seven hours of deliberation. Israel’s Finance Ministry opposed it, on the grounds that it would require Israel’s taking out $220 million in loans from US banks — a condition that the ministry considers too risky.

The decision to purchase the equipment had been put off for three years, the report noted, but was made on Sunday as a result of pressure from Washington to do so within two weeks, or Israel would lose its place in US production lines, which could result in a two-year delivery delay.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.