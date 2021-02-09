Tuesday, February 9th | 28 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police Investigate Defacing of Synagogue in Spokane, Washington With Antisemitic Daubings

Turkey: Antisemitism Was Widespread in 2020

Student Union at London University Slammed for Holding Vote Against IHRA Antisemitism Definition on Eve of Holocaust Memorial Day

Can Faith Help Us Stop Hating Our Neighbors?

‘Poland Cannot Hide The Truth:’ Anger Among Jewish Leaders as Warsaw Court Orders Holocaust Scholars to Apologize for Alleged Libel

Iran’s Spy Chief Says Tehran Could Seek Nuclear Arms If ‘Cornered’ by West

Activist Marc Lamont Hill Says Black Lives Matter Supports the ‘Dismantling of the Zionist Project’

Former NBA Star Amare Stoudemire Talks to Yeshiva University Students About Judaism and Playing in Israel

Annual IDF Intelligence Assessment Says Iran Two Years From a Nuclear Weapon, Hezbollah Still Wants Revenge

An Arrest in the US Shows Iran’s Influence in the West

February 9, 2021 10:21 am
0

Saudi FM: Iranian Nuclear Program Threatens Entire Region

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

The Iran nuclear program’s Arak heavy water reactor. Photo: Nanking2012 via Wikimedia Commons.

A nuclear Iran is a threat to the entire Middle East, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud told an emergency meeting of the Arab League in Cairo on Monday.

“The development of the Iranian nuclear program and the ballistic missile project endanger the entire region,” he said in his address.

“One of the most dangerous threats facing our region is the Iranian regime’s continuous violations of international laws, charters and norms by threatening the security and stability of our countries, interfering in their internal affairs and supporting armed militias that sow chaos, division and devastation in many Arab countries,” he added.

The Saudi foreign minister also said that the nations most affected by Iranian threats should be among the main participants in any international negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program and other activities that threaten regional security.

Related coverage

February 9, 2021 11:10 am
0

Iran Says Armed Forces Member Involved in Nuclear Chief’s Assassination

i24 News - Iran suspects that an armed forces serviceman was involved in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's nuclear...

“We call on the international community to put an end to Iran’s violations and its threat to the region,” Prince Faisal concluded.

Regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Saudi foreign minister said that his country remains committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state and firmly supports all efforts to reach a just and comprehensive solution.

“We call on the international community to exert more efforts to revive the peace process to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with east Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

Yemen’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Abdullah Al-Hadhrami echoed the criticism toward Iran.

The Iranians “are aiding the Houthi rebels in the aim of destroying Yemen,” he said.

The emergency Arab League meeting was convened by Jordan and Egypt.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.