Wednesday, February 10th | 28 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Twenty UN Peacekeepers Injured in Central Mali Attack

Why Israel Should Engage with ICC Investigators

Church Official Declares War on Israel and Its Supporters

UAE’s Hope Probe Enters Orbit in First Arab Mars Mission

The ICC’s Decision to Investigate Israel Is Baseless but Dangerous

Israeli Drone Passes Test in GPS-Denied Environments, Speeding Up Drone-Based Delivery Goals

Jacques Faïtlovitch and Ethiopian Jews

Democrats Begin Outlining Case at Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Federal Court Rejects New York Gov. Cuomo’s Capacity Restrictions on Houses of Worship

Saudi Coalition Says Houthis Attack Saudi’s Abha Airport: State TV

February 9, 2021 4:12 pm
0

Student Union at London University Slammed for Holding Vote Against IHRA Antisemitism Definition on Eve of Holocaust Memorial Day

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

University College London (UCL) quad in spring. Photo: UCL.

University College London’s student union was lambasted for holding a vote on whether to reject the IHRA definition of antisemitism on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day and without consulting the college’s Jewish student organization, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

The IHRA definition was officially adopted by UCL in Nov. 2019, to considerable outcry from anti-Israel activists, as it defines hate speech and racism against Israel as antisemitic.

The January 2020 student union vote was on a proposal calling for adherence to a report by the Academic Board Working Group on Racism and Prejudice, which held the IHRA definition was “not fit for purpose within a university setting and has no legal basis for enforcement.”

The proposal was initiated by Students for Justice in Palestine, which regularly engages in hate speech against Jews and Israel.

Related coverage

February 10, 2021 12:56 pm
0

Twenty UN Peacekeepers Injured in Central Mali Attack

Twenty United Nations peacekeepers were injured, including several seriously, in central Mali on Wednesday when their base came under fire,...

Samuel Goldstone, 20, of the UCL Jewish Society, said of the vote, “I thought it was absolutely shameful and disgusting that they decided to hold it at that time, and also that they hadn’t invited one member of the [Jewish Society] or one Jewish student to speak on a discussion about antisemitism.”

The Working Group’s assault on the IHRA definition, he said, “doesn’t represent Jewish students at UCL or our interests.”

The proposal was ultimately defeated by a vote of 45% to 32%, with 23% abstaining.

A spokesperson for UCL said that the college stood by its decision to adopt the IHRA definition, and that by adopting it, “UCL has sent a strong message to Jewish students and staff, and the wider Jewish community, that it takes antisemitism seriously and is committed to tackling it.”

“The university recognizes the community’s right to define its own experience of racism, and that we are their allies in fighting it,” the spokesperson said.

The Academic Board is set to meet and vote on the Working Group report on Feb. 10.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.