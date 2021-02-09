Tuesday, February 9th | 27 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Police Investigate Defacing of Synagogue in Spokane, Washington With Antisemitic Daubings

Turkey: Antisemitism Was Widespread in 2020

Student Union at London University Slammed for Holding Vote Against IHRA Antisemitism Definition on Eve of Holocaust Memorial Day

Can Faith Help Us Stop Hating Our Neighbors?

‘Poland Cannot Hide The Truth:’ Anger Among Jewish Leaders as Warsaw Court Orders Holocaust Scholars to Apologize for Alleged Libel

Iran’s Spy Chief Says Tehran Could Seek Nuclear Arms If ‘Cornered’ by West

Activist Marc Lamont Hill Says Black Lives Matter Supports the ‘Dismantling of the Zionist Project’

Former NBA Star Amare Stoudemire Talks to Yeshiva University Students About Judaism and Playing in Israel

Annual IDF Intelligence Assessment Says Iran Two Years From a Nuclear Weapon, Hezbollah Still Wants Revenge

An Arrest in the US Shows Iran’s Influence in the West

February 9, 2021 10:39 am
0

UN Envoy, Iran’s Zarif Discuss How to End War in Yemen

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meets with Martin Griffiths, United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen, in Tehran Iran February 8, 2021. Photo: Iran’s Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS.

United Nations Yemen mediator Martin Griffiths and Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed on Monday how to make progress toward a nationwide ceasefire and reviving the political process in Yemen, a UN spokesman said.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis. The more than six-year long conflict is widely seen as a proxy conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

It is Griffiths first visit to Iran since becoming the UN envoy three years ago.

Zarif and Griffiths “exchanged views on Yemen and how to make progress towards a resumption of the political process,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Related coverage

February 9, 2021 11:10 am
0

Iran Says Armed Forces Member Involved in Nuclear Chief’s Assassination

i24 News - Iran suspects that an armed forces serviceman was involved in the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's nuclear...

“Mr Zarif and Mr Griffiths further discussed the urgent need to make progress towards a nationwide ceasefire, the opening of Sanaa airport and the easing of restrictions on Hodeidah ports.”

He added that Griffiths welcomed Iran’s expression of support for the UN efforts to end the conflict in Yemen.

While Griffiths office said the visit to Iran had been planned for some time, it comes after new US President Joe Biden declared last week that the war in Yemen “has to end” and said Washington would halt support for the Saudi Arabia-led military campaign against the Houthis.

The United States also said on Friday it intends to revoke its terrorist designation of the Houthis to avoid worsening Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. The United Nations describes Yemen as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, with 80 percent of its people in need and millions on the verge of famine.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.