Palestinian Authority, Hamas Agree on Election Timetable

JNS.org – Palestinian factions agreed on Tuesday after a two-day meeting in Cairo to “respect and accept” the results of their upcoming elections, reported Reuters.

Palestinian parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 22, with a presidential vote set to be held on July 31. If the elections are held, they will be the first in 15 years.

In a joint statement issued by Fatah, Hamas and 12 other Palestinian factions, the parties promised to “abide by the timetable” of the elections, allow unrestricted campaigning and establish an “election court” to adjudicate any disputes.

Judges for the court will come from the PA-controlled areas, Gaza and Jerusalem. Also according to the agreement, Fatah and Hamas will provide security for the elections in their respective areas and all political detainees held by any faction will be released before the elections.

