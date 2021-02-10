Wednesday, February 10th | 28 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Knesset Hearing Calls Social Media Companies to Answer for Antisemitism ‘Running Rampant’ as New Plan Released

Twenty UN Peacekeepers Injured in Central Mali Attack

Why Israel Should Engage With ICC Investigators

Church Official Declares War on Israel and Its Supporters

UAE’s Hope Probe Enters Orbit in First Arab Mars Mission

The ICC’s Decision to Investigate Israel Is Baseless but Dangerous

Israeli Drone Passes Test in GPS-Denied Environments, Speeding Up Drone-Based Delivery Goals

Jacques Faïtlovitch and Ethiopian Jews

Democrats Begin Outlining Case at Trump’s Impeachment Trial

Federal Court Rejects New York Gov. Cuomo’s Capacity Restrictions on Houses of Worship

February 10, 2021 12:56 pm
0

Twenty UN Peacekeepers Injured in Central Mali Attack

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

UNIFIL peacekeepers drive in a vehicle in Naqoura, in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel, Oct. 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

Twenty United Nations peacekeepers were injured, including several seriously, in central Mali on Wednesday when their base came under fire, a UN mission spokesman said.

The base near the town of Douentza in was attacked around 0700 GMT, a spokesman for the MINUSMA mission, Olivier Salgado, told Reuters.

He did not say who was responsible. Islamist militant groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic States regularly attack UN peacekeepers and Malian soldiers in the area.

“The MINUSMA chief firmly condemns the attack and has ordered that all measures be taken to treat the wounded,” Salgado said.

Deployed since 2013, the UN currently has over 14,000 peacekeepers in Mali.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.