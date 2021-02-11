Thursday, February 11th | 29 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jews ‘Taking Ownership of Their Own Security’ is Key to Countering Antisemitic Threat in US, Top Community Official Argues

Biden to Speak With Israel’s Netanyahu Soon, White House Says

Promising New Vaccine Data Shows Death Rates Declining Rapidly Among Israelis Over 60

Pandemic and Online Media Drove ‘Historically High’ and ‘Innovative’ Antisemitism in 2020: Annual Report by UK Jewish Group

Why George Washington Is a Hero to the Jews

Will a Palestinian Election Matter?

KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Recalls Bloody Teenage Encounter With Antisemite, Says Racists Should Be Publicly Shamed

Republicans Should Insist Biden Submit the JCPOA As a Treaty to the Senate

An Impatient Iran Is Turning Up the Heat

BDS Bill ‘Does Not Reflect the University’s Views,’ Says UC Irvine After Student Government Passes Anti-Israel Resolution

February 11, 2021 4:41 pm
0

Biden to Speak With Israel’s Netanyahu Soon, White House Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement next to the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (unseen) after their meeting in the PM’s office in Jerusalem February 8, 2021

US President Joe Biden plans to speak with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu soon, the White House said on Thursday without providing a date.

Biden’s failure to include Netanyahu so far in his calls with foreign leaders has raised eyebrows in Israel and among Middle East experts. Former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both spoke to him within days of taking office.

“The president looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu. He’s obviously somebody that he has a long-standing relationship with,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Having been in lockstep with Trump for four years, Netanyahu will likely be challenged by any Biden departure from Trump’s tough policy on Iran and towards the Palestinians.

Related coverage

February 11, 2021 4:43 pm
0

Jews ‘Taking Ownership of Their Own Security’ is Key to Countering Antisemitic Threat in US, Top Community Official Argues

Over the space of less than three years, the challenge of securing Jewish communities from outside attack leapt to the...

Biden has pledged to restore US involvement in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal — which Trump had pulled out of — and likely opposition by the White House to Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

Trump delighted Netanyahu by quitting the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposing sanctions on it that had been lifted in return for limits on activities that could, potentially, produce nuclear weapons in the future.

“Obviously there’s an important relationship that the United States has with Israel on the security front and as a key partner in the region,” Psaki said. “He’ll be talking with him soon — I don’t have a specific date or time for you on that call yet.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.