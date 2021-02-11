Thursday, February 11th | 29 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pandemic and Online Media Drove ‘Historically High’ and ‘Innovative’ Antisemitism in 2020: Annual Report by UK Jewish Group

Why George Washington Is a Hero to the Jews

Will a Palestinian Election Matter?

KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Recalls Bloody Teenage Encounter With Antisemite, Says Racists Should Be Publicly Shamed

Republicans Should Insist Biden Submit the JCPOA As a Treaty to the Senate

An Impatient Iran Is Turning Up the Heat

BDS Bill ‘Does Not Reflect the University’s Views,’ Says UC Irvine After Student Government Passes Anti-Israel Resolution

Polish Court Ruling Is ‘Assault’ on Holocaust Study, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Israel Addresses the COVID Concerns of Its Youngest Victims: Children

Putin, Alexei Navalny and Public Dissent in Russia

February 11, 2021 10:56 am
0

In Memorial Service, US Ambassador Calls Killing of Lebanese Activist Slim Unforgivable

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A picture of Lokman Slim, a Shi’ite publisher and activist, is seen during a memorial service to pay tribute to him, one week after he was found dead in his car, in Beirut, Lebanon February 11, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir.

The US ambassador to Lebanon paid a rare visit to a quarter of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold on Thursday to attend the memorial service for political researcher and activist Lokman Slim.

He was shot dead and found in his car last Thursday in south Lebanon — the first killing of a high-profile activist in years.

“This was a barbaric act, unforgivable and unacceptable,” Dorothy Shea said in a speech at the service, which was held at the Slim family home in Beirut’s Dahiya quarter.

Slim ran a research centre, made documentaries with his wife and led efforts to build an archive on Lebanon’s 1975-1990 sectarian civil war.

Related coverage

February 11, 2021 10:43 am
0

Minister Says Qatar Working for Return to Iran Nuclear Accord: Report

Qatar is working to de-escalate tension in the region by advocating for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement,...

He spoke out against what he described as the intimidation tactics of the Iranian-backed, armed Shi’ite Hezbollah group and its attempts to monopolize Lebanese politics.

Hezbollah has condemned the murder, but Slim’s sister has suggested he was murdered because of those views.

On Thursday, his mother, Salma Merchak, quietly cried as she listened to Muslim and Christian prayers for her son at the service, which was also attended by the ambassadors of Germany, Canada, Britain and Switzerland.

In a speech afterwards, she asked Lebanon’s young people to foreswear arms and embrace dialogue in his memory.

“I ask you, the young, if you really want a nation to continue with the principles that he fought for and was convinced of,” Merchak said.

“Use only your logic and reason. Weapons don’t benefit the country. They didn’t benefit me — I lost my son.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.