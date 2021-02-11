Thursday, February 11th | 29 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Promising New Vaccine Data Shows Death Rates Declining Rapidly Among Israelis Over 60

Pandemic and Online Media Drove ‘Historically High’ and ‘Innovative’ Antisemitism in 2020: Annual Report by UK Jewish Group

Why George Washington Is a Hero to the Jews

Will a Palestinian Election Matter?

KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Recalls Bloody Teenage Encounter With Antisemite, Says Racists Should Be Publicly Shamed

Republicans Should Insist Biden Submit the JCPOA As a Treaty to the Senate

An Impatient Iran Is Turning Up the Heat

BDS Bill ‘Does Not Reflect the University’s Views,’ Says UC Irvine After Student Government Passes Anti-Israel Resolution

Polish Court Ruling Is ‘Assault’ on Holocaust Study, Says Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief

Israel Addresses the COVID Concerns of Its Youngest Victims: Children

February 11, 2021 9:53 am
0

Israel Completes Housing for Guatemalans Who Lost Homes in 2018 Volcano Blast

avatar by JNS.org

A view of the Israeli-built housing development in Guatemala. Photo: Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

JNS.org – Israel’s embassy in Guatemala recently finished its housing development in the town of Escuintla for families whose homes were destroyed in the 2018 Fuego volcano eruption.

On Jan. 31, Israel’s Ambassador to Guatemala and Honduras Mattanya Cohen personally handed over the deeds to all 39 families receiving new houses. The homes sit on “Jerusalem Capital of Israel Street,” the 19th street in Guatemala with that name.

“The State of Israel promised, and we are happy,” said Cohen in a statement. “Israel will always continue to assist our friend and ally Guatemala.”

Israel and Guatemala have seen growing ties in recent years. In May 2018, Guatemala moved its embassy to Jerusalem just two days after the United States opened its own mission in the city, which was recognized as and declared Israel’s capital by the Trump administration in December 2017.

The blast in June 2018 killed more than 190 people—more fatalities than any previous activity caused by Fuego, which is one of Central America’s most active volcanoes.

Following the blast, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered Israeli medical and logistical aid to Guatemala. A team of Israeli doctors and members of the Israeli emergency organization IsraAid also flew out to the Central American nation to help locals. Israel’s ZAKA emergency service also provided equipment and necessities such as blankets, medicine, first-aid kits and water-purification tablets.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.