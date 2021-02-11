UN Report: Iran, North Korea Have Resumed Joint Missile Development

JNS.org – Iran and North Korea resumed joint development of long-range missiles in 2020, according to a report submitted to the UN Security Council Monday, reported AFP, which saw a copy of the report.

“This resumed cooperation is said to have included the transfer of critical parts, with the most recent shipment associated with this relationship taking place in 2020,” stated the report, which was compiled by what was termed “an independent panel of UN experts.”

Tehran has denied any such cooperation with North Korea, which the report contends “maintained and developed its nuclear and ballistic-missile programs, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.”

According to the report, Pyongyang also sought material and technology for these programs from overseas and also produced fissile material.

