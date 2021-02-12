Former Portugal Leader Sends Anti-Jewish COVID Tweet

JNS.org – A leader of Portugal’s 1974 revolution is being criticized after he posted antisemitic tweets earlier this week about the COVID-19 vaccine. The criticism comes just days after a contestant in a Portuguese TV show was kicked off the air for making Nazi salutes.

According to a translation posted by StandWithUs, Rodrigo Sousa Castro tweeted on Feb. 7 that “the Jews, as they dominate global finance, they bought and have all the vaccines they wanted. It’s a kind of historical revenge. And I won’t say more until the Zionist bulldogs jump.”

In response, the Israel embassy in Portugal tweeted, according to an online translation: “As a proud Zionist bulldog, I can promise that If Israel develops a cure for COVID-19, Colonel Sousa e Castro will have access to it if needed.”

Castro’s tweet came just days after the country came under fire for a star of the popular “Big Brother Portugal” TV series walking around the house in lockstep performing Nazi salutes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In video clips online, other house members (amid laughter) can be seen calling on Helder to put his arm down—that “it was serious.” Citing that the Holocaust was “nothing to be made fun of” and even including a quote by Anne Frank, the producers kicked him off the show.

“Both the antisemitic events that came from Portugal emphasize the importance of remaining vigilant and speaking out against antisemitism, whenever it appears. Such blatantly antisemitic remarks, such as using well-known tropes claiming Jews ‘dominate global finance’ and referring to Israelis as ‘Zionist bulldogs,’ are absolutely unacceptable. We condemn such hateful comments in the strongest possible terms,” said Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO StandWithUs, and a daughter of Holocaust survivors.

She continued, saying, “we want to thank ‘Big Brother’ Portugal for taking swift action against the participant after he performed the Nazi salute several times during a live airing of the show. Such an act undermines the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust. We appreciate the way in which the show turned this awful display into an educational opportunity for their viewers.”