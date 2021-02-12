Friday, February 12th | 30 Shevat 5781

February 12, 2021 10:58 am
Iran Conducts Ground Forces Drill Near Iraq Border: State TV

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Iranian flag is pictured near a missile, during an Iranian military drill, Oct 19, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards conducted an overnight ground forces drill near the Iraqi border in the southwest of the country, state television reported on Friday.

It said tank divisions, drone units and paratroopers participated in the annual drill — dubbed the “Great Prophet— that followed week-long celebrations marking the 42nd anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The Islamic Republic has recently conducted several military exercises as it seeks to push the United States to return to Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Last month, Iran tested surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and short-range naval missiles, as well as a wide range of domestically produced drones.

US President Joe Biden, who took office last month, has said Washington will rejoin the deal that his predecessor Donald Trump abandoned “if Iran resumes strict compliance” with the agreement, which imposed strict curbs on Tehran’s uranium enrichment activities in return for a lifting of sanctions.

Former US president Donald Trump reinstated tough sanctions when he abandoned the accord in 2018. Iran has said Washington must rejoin the deal before it resumes compliance.

