Friday, February 12th | 30 Shevat 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Clinics Turn to ‘Vulnerable’ Holocaust Survivors as COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts Ramp Up

New York Times News Article on Biden Budget Fights Rear-Guard Action Against Jerusalem Embassy Move

Rapping Jihadist From London on Trial for Planning Terror Attacks

ICC Decision on Israel ‘Obstructs the Path to Peace,’ Say Top US Jewish Leaders

Justice Denied Is God Denied

What Is It That Jews Actually Value?

Bon Appetit Magazine Edits Hamantaschen Article to ‘Better Convey’ Purim Holiday and Jewish Culture

The Other Side of Darkness

Coronavirus Protests Fuel Yet Another Annual Rise in Antisemitic Outrages in Germany

US Blacklisting of Yemen’s Houthis to Be lifted on Feb. 16: Blinken

February 12, 2021 12:02 pm
0

The Absurd Malevolence of the International Criminal Court

avatar by Melanie Phillips / JNS.org

Opinion

The International Criminal Court. Photo: ICC Website.

JNS.org – It’s hard to exaggerate the hypocrisy, malice and sheer absurdity of the decision by the International Criminal Court last week that the Palestinians have the authority of a state to bring a case against Israelis for war crimes.

The 60-page ruling piled nonsense upon malevolence. It constituted the response to a question posed by the ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, who wanted a green light for the criminal investigation of Israel and the Palestinians that she announced in 2019.

This was to cover war crimes allegedly committed during “Operation Protective Edge,” Israel’s military operation in Gaza in 2014, as well as Israeli settlement policy and Israel’s response to the rioting at the Gaza border.

The ICC tries individuals rather than countries, and although the Palestinians are also in the frame, it’s obvious that its principal target would be the Israelis.

Related coverage

February 12, 2021 4:10 pm
0

New York Times News Article on Biden Budget Fights Rear-Guard Action Against Jerusalem Embassy Move

A New York Times news article about Senate budget votes managed to insert a gratuitous — and factually inaccurate —...

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.