Sunday, February 14th | 2 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

With Trump Impeachment Trial Over, Wary Washington Seeks to Move Forward

Israel Plans to Reopen Restaurants in March, Restart Tourism With Cyprus

Dozens Hurt by Huge Blaze Close to Iran-Afghanistan Border

Turkey Says Militants Executed 13, Including Soldiers, Police, in Iraq

Keep Inhaling Those Fumes: Tesla Israel Is Refusing to Sell Its Vehicles as Taxis

Israeli National Security Adviser Holds Second Phone Call With US Counterpart Over Iran

Israeli Musician Finds Innovative Way to Cope With Coronavirus Crisis

Could Palestinian Elections Spell Bad News for US and Israel?

New Report by Human Rights Group Responds to Anti-Israeli Bias Perpetuated at UNHRC

Yad Vashem ‘Deeply Disturbed’ By Polish Court Verdict in Holocaust Libel Case

February 14, 2021 11:06 am
0

Israel Makes Top 10 (Again) in Ranking of World’s Most Innovative Countries

avatar by JNS.org

A view of the Yehudit Bridge and the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv, Feb. 17, 2019. Photo: Adam Shuldman / Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel was ranked seventh among the world’s 60 most innovative economies, according to the Bloomberg Innovation Index published on Feb. 2.

The Jewish state went down one spot from its standing in 2020 and two places from 2019, where it came in fifth place.

South Korea was ranked as the world’s most innovative country and took the title from Germany, which fell to fourth place this year. The East Asian nation has taken the top spot on the index for seven of the nine years that it’s been published.

Following South Korea were Singapore and Switzerland, which each moved up one spot, and were ranked second and third, respectively. Sweden was ranked fifth, followed by Denmark and then Israel.

Related coverage

February 14, 2021 1:56 pm
0

Israel Plans to Reopen Restaurants in March, Restart Tourism With Cyprus

Israel plans to reopen restaurants around March 9 and restart tourism with Cyprus as part of a gradual return to...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.