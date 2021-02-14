Israel Makes Top 10 (Again) in Ranking of World’s Most Innovative Countries

JNS.org – Israel was ranked seventh among the world’s 60 most innovative economies, according to the Bloomberg Innovation Index published on Feb. 2.

The Jewish state went down one spot from its standing in 2020 and two places from 2019, where it came in fifth place.

South Korea was ranked as the world’s most innovative country and took the title from Germany, which fell to fourth place this year. The East Asian nation has taken the top spot on the index for seven of the nine years that it’s been published.

Following South Korea were Singapore and Switzerland, which each moved up one spot, and were ranked second and third, respectively. Sweden was ranked fifth, followed by Denmark and then Israel.

Related coverage Israel Plans to Reopen Restaurants in March, Restart Tourism With Cyprus Israel plans to reopen restaurants around March 9 and restart tourism with Cyprus as part of a gradual return to...