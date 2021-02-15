Monday, February 15th | 3 Adar 5781

February 15, 2021 1:08 pm
UNRWA Contradicts Itself on What a ‘Refugee’ Is in a Single Slide

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Palestinians pass by the gate of an UNRWA-run school in Nablus in the West Bank, August 13, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Abed Omar Qusini.

UNRWA tweeted out a series of slides about what they call “Palestine refugees.”

The main slide shows how UNRWA lies:

The first paragraph is the UNRWA definition of “Palestine refugees,” not the actual definition of “refugees”– which is defined by the Refugee Convention and is universally accepted as the only definition of refugee.

But let’s put that aside for now, and assume that the first paragraph is an accurate definition of what UNRWA calls “Palestine refugees.”

The second paragraph goes on to say that UNRWA provides services to people who meet the definition and who register. “Palestine refugees” who moved to the Gulf or Europe might still be considered “refugees,” but they are not eligible for services since they live outside the areas that UNRWA operates in.

UNRWA says that in order to receive its services, one must fulfill three conditions: meet the definition, register with UNRWA, and show a need for assistance.

(Keep in mind that UNRWA never did a census of who was an actual refugee, and it has provided services to whomever said they were refugees. Beyond that, there are hundreds of thousands of “registered Palestine refugees” in Lebanon who have moved out of Lebanon, and yet UNRWA still counts them. But again, we’ll leave that for now.)

Then UNRWA says that descendants are also eligible for registration.

At this point, someone reading this would think that descendants aren’t considered refugees themselves — because they clearly do not meet the definition in the first paragraph — yet UNRWA provides services to them, as well as actual, defined refugees. The last sentence in paragraph 2 supports this interpretation.

But then the final, highlighted paragraph contradicts everything said beforehand. Suddenly, the descendants are considered “refugees” themselves — even though they do not meet any definition of refugee!

The number of refugees according to the accepted definition can only decrease — through death, through becoming self-sufficient, or seemingly from becoming citizens of other countries.

Yet UNRWA is saying that the number of “refugees” has grown by a factor of more than seven — and can only continue to increase!

This one slide shows how UNRWA lies, with its own words, by changing the definition of “refugee” at their whim, to whichever one will get them more money and sympathy.

Here we have proof positive that the agency is built on lies.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

