Exiled Iranian Judoka Arrives in Israel to Compete in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

JNS.org – Saeid Mollaei, the Iranian judo champion who sought refuge in Germany, after being ordered to throw a match at the 2019 World Judo Championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential pairing with Israeli Israeli half-middleweight judoka and world champion Sagi Muki, landed in Israel on Sunday night to compete in the Tel Aviv Grand Slam tournament.

“I’m very happy to arrive at the competition,” said Mollaei—now a citizen of and competing for Mongolia—as he was greeted by Israeli Judoka Association chairman Moshe Fonte, Channel 12 reported. “Thank you for everything and for the reception; all the best to Israelis.”

Despite the closure of Israel’s international borders due to the coronavirus crisis, Mollaei and another 150 people, mainly competitors and coaches, were allowed into the country for the tournament, which begins on Thursday. All were required to present two negative COVID-19 tests upon arrival, take an additional one upon entry into the country and isolate at a hotel designated for quarantine until hopefully receiving negative test results.

Mollaei medaled at the 2015, 2016 and 2017 Asian championships; the 2017 Budapest World Championships; and the 2018 Baku World Championships. While competing at the 2019 World Judo Championships in Tokyo in the summer of 2019, Iranian authorities—including the minister of sport, president of the Iran Judo Federation and head of the Iran Olympic Committee—ordered him to intentionally lose his semi-final, to avoid a potential match in the finals against Muki. Muki went on to win the gold medal in those finals.

