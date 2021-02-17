Hezbollah’s Nasrallah: In Case of War, ‘Israel Will Experience Things Never Seen Since Its Formation’

i24 News – Hezbollah’s Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah issued a warning to Israel Tuesday night following its conclusion of a massive air force drill simulating war in the north.

“No one can promise that a game of ‘days of battle’ will not transform into an all out war,” Nasrallah remarked in a speech commemorating “martyred commanders,” outlet N12 reported.

“And if a war occurs, Israel’s home front will experience things that have not happened since the formation of Israel,” he warned.

The Lebanese terrorist group’s chief was commenting in large part on an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) security intelligence assessment, estimating that Hezbollah may initiate “restricted” operations against the Jewish state as it continues to seek revenge for the killing of one of its top members.

The IDF noted that the Shiite movement will most likely not seek a full military campaign, but carry out attacks of a similar nature to that of Gaza’s ruling Hamas.

In addition, the Israel Air Force (IAF) wrapped up a three-day drill on Tuesday, dubbed “Rose of the Galilee,” which saw dozens of jets scrambled to take part in various operations, including aerial combat, attacks on hostile supply lines, and securing air superiority.

The drill was focused on a scenario where Hezbollah fires a missile at an IAF jet operating over Lebanon, landing the shot, but failing to down the aircraft.