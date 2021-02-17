Wednesday, February 17th | 5 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Aerospace Industries Unveils New Electro-Optical Surveillance System

Hezbollah’s Nasrallah: In Case of War, ‘Israel Will Experience Things Never Seen Since Its Formation’

Russia Mediating Israeli-Syrian Prisoner Swap: Syrian State Media

New Israeli Movie Ironically Explores the ‘Happy Times’

Iran’s Khamenei Demands ‘Action, Not Words’ From Biden to Revive Nuclear Deal

Advocates See Federal Court Decision on Arkansas Anti-BDS Law ‘Disappointment,’ Not Setback

Afghanistan Peace Talks Under Threat as Major Taliban Spring Offensive Takes Shape

Association in Gulf States to Boost Regional Jewish Life From ‘Beit Din’ to Kosher Agency

Google Grants Israeli Non-Profit Lender $1 Million ‘Impact Loan’ to Help Small Businesses

French Lawmakers Pass Bill to Combat Islamist Extremism, Separatism

February 17, 2021 12:12 pm
0

Israel Aerospace Industries Unveils New Electro-Optical Surveillance System

avatar by James Spiro / CTech

Visitors watch a demonstration at the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) booth in the IMDEX Asia maritime defense exhibition in Singapore, May 19, 2015. Photo: Reuters / Edgar Su.

CTech – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled MegaPOP, an advanced electro-optical surveillance system developed by TAMAM, its electro-optical and navigation system house. MegaPOP was designed for land duties such as marine and land border control, surveillance, or other missions that may require long surveillance performances.

MegaPOP can tape video on a thermal/HD channel at night or day and has continuous zoom capabilities, providing the user with high-quality footage under the most strenuous of weather conditions. It contains new sensor and laser features alongside digital tracking, image processing, and data processing to automate surveillance.

“MegaPOP is the outcome of decades of experience accumulated at IAI in developing some of the world’s most advanced surveillance systems, including inertial navigation,” said Avi Elisha, IAI’s TAMAM Division GM at the Systems, Missiles, and Space Group. “With MegaPOP, our customers will benefit from advanced and improved surveillance performance in every arena that demands uncompromised image quality, tough weather conditions, and optical threat detection in especially long ranges. MegaPOP offers a new standard to the global ER/IO market. We are proud to provide our global clients with another advanced solution.”

MegaPOP joins other members of its family POPSTAR, MiniPOP, and MicroPOP, as well as other IR systems. Established in 1953, IAI is one of Israel’s largest technology employers and provides state-of-the-art tools for space, air, land, naval, cyber, and homeland security markets.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.