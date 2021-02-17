Sarah Silverman: Jared Kushner Could Act as Nazi in a Movie

Jewish actress and comedian Sarah Silverman said that if a film was looking to cast someone to play a Nazi, former White House senior adviser and fellow Jew Jared Kushner could be considered for the role.

“If you were casting a Nazi [in a movie] he’d be called in,” she said on “The Sarah Silverman Podcast” on Feb. 11.

Silverman, 50, made the comment in response to a question from a caller who expressed frustration at Kushner, the grandson of a Holocaust survivor, for not speaking out against the inappropriateness of Holocaust-related garments worn by some neo-Nazis who stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

The caller referenced in specific a rioter who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, which also featured the inscription “work brings freedom,” a translation of the German phrase “arbeit macht frei” that hangs over the entrance of the concentration camp in Poland. She also referenced an image, widely circulated after the Capitol riot but which was later shown to have been taken at an earlier event, of a man in a black T-shirt that said “6MWE,” an acronym for “6 million were not enough.”

“How does Jared Kushner not address this, speak out against this [or] resign? Anything, anything, when his own grandmother was in Holocaust,” asked the caller. “What kind of person is this? Does he just not care? Does he not have a soul? Does he not care what his grandmother went through to survive?”

Silverman addressed the question by first commenting on Kushner’s appearance, saying, “First off all, I’ve never seen someone so not Jewish-looking. If you gave him tiny circle specs he would look like a Nazi doctor. Like a Dr. Mengele.” She then backtracked her comparison to the Nazi doctor, who conducted sinister medical experiments on Jewish and other inmates of the Auschwitz extermination camp, saying, “That’s actually not true … None of that matters of course, what he looks like. I’m being superficial.”

“I just think, like the people surrounding him, he is not capable of empathy. That is the tie that binds them,” she added, referring to Kushner’s father-in-law, former US President Donald Trump, and his family. “What do they all have in common: no familial bonds [and] no experience with unconditional love. All they were given to signify love was money so that is what they covet and seek most, and at, ironically, any cost. When money becomes your entire worth and your entire focus, people are capable of terrible things.”

Silverman’s publicity team did not immediately respond to The Algemeiner‘s request for a comment regarding the comedian’s remarks.