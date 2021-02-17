Syracuse University Students Introduce Bill to Adopt Antisemitism Definition

JNS.org – Syracuse University’s Student Association introduced a resolution on Monday to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

SA assembly member Noah Wagner introduced the bill, saying the association’s goal is to have the university adopt the IHRA definition “to have a stronger sense against antisemitism and to treat it similarly to how other hate crimes are treated on campus and across the country,” he told the university’s student-run publication The Daily Orange.

A number of colleges have already adopted the IHRA definition of antisemitism, including Arizona State University, the University of Georgia and Florida State University.

The IHRA definition says: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”