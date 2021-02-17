UAE’s First Ambassador to Israel Kicks Off Tenure With Twitter Message of Welcome and Peace

The first ambassador to Israel from the United Arab Emirates opened his official Twitter account on Wednesday, wishing welcome in Hebrew, Arabic, and English.

Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja was sworn in as ambassador on Sunday in the UAE, marking another milestone in the ongoing process of normalization that began with the signing of the Abraham Accords and other agreements between the UAE, Israel, and several other Arab and Muslim countries.

To kick off his tenure, Al Khaja tweeted, “Delighted to launch my official account as the #UAE’s first Ambassador to #Israel.”

“I look forward to strengthening ties between Emiratis and Israelis,” he said, “by fostering peace, understanding and prosperity among our people and across the region.”

“Marhaba, B’ruchim Haba’im, Welcome!” he added.

Leading Knesset Member Michal Cotler-Wunsh replied, “Welcome!” also in Hebrew, Arabic, and English.

“Looking forward to meeting & furthering the blossoming ties between our countries & people!” she said.

Avi Berkowitz, who served as assistant to the president and special representative for international negotiations under the Trump administration and played a major role in negotiating the Abraham Accords responded simply, “Awesome.”

The Israeli government’s Arabic-language Twitter account replied in Arabic, “We are waiting for you. We wish you good luck.”

Welcomes also came from the left-wing side of the spectrum, with the NGO Peace Now responding, “Shalom!”