Thursday, February 18th | 6 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Haas Makes TIME Magazine’s List of 100 Most Influential People

Jewish Group Applauds Arrest of Canadian Nationalist Party Leader Advocating Hate

Israeli Government Flies 6-Year-Old Boy From Ethiopia for Cardiac Treatment

Biden Officials ‘Recalibrating’ Ties With Saudis, Opening ‘Path to Diplomacy’ for Iran

Netanyahu Urges Those Over Age 50 to Get Vaccinated ASAP

Israel Says Developing New Arrow-4 Ballistic Missile Shield With US

Argentine Jews Slam Late President Carlos Menem Over Impunity for Deadly Terror Attacks

Auction House Halts Sale of Historic Burial Registry After Jewish Community in Romania Claims Ownership

Biden and Israel’s Netanyahu Hold Long-Awaited First Call

New Watchdog Report Claims UNRWA Lied About Removing Hate Speech and Incitement From Educational Materials

February 18, 2021 10:02 am
0

Jewish Group Applauds Arrest of Canadian Nationalist Party Leader Advocating Hate

avatar by JNS.org

Travis Patron, the leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party, called for the removal of Jews from Canada. Photo: Facebook screenshot.

JNS.org – Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) applauded the arrest of Canadian Nationalist Party leader Travis Patron, who has been charged with the willful promotion of hate in connection to an antisemitic video he created and circulated on social media.

In the video, which first appeared online in 2019 and was titled “Beware the Parasitic Tribe,” Patron claimed that Jewish people “infiltrate the media, they hijack the central bank, and they infect the body politic like a parasite,” and “what we need to do … is remove these people, once-and-for-all, from our country.”

The Canadian National Party is a far-right white nationalist party founded by Patron in 2017. It unsuccessfully ran three candidates in the 2019 Canadian federal elections.

FSWC filed a criminal hate speech complaint last year with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the attorney general in Saskatchewan in response to a flyer posted on the Canadian Nationalist Party social media pages that quoted the video, as well as called Jews “a tribe of parasites” and “liars and deceivers.”

Related coverage

February 18, 2021 9:52 am
0

Biden Officials ‘Recalibrating’ Ties With Saudis, Opening ‘Path to Diplomacy’ for Iran

JNS.org - Officials in the Biden administration announced a shift in US Middle East foreign policy on Tuesday towards a...

The video, which was first reported to the RCMP by the Canadian Anti-Hate Network in June 2019, also resurfaced on the social media pages. A number of other ally organizations have also been engaged in the case.

“Canadians are one step closer to seeing justice being served. This is an especially big win for the Jewish community, which has year after year remained the most victimized group when it comes to hate crimes and the target of a growing number of hate groups in Canada and around the world,” said Michael Levitt, FSWC president and CEO. “It is unacceptable for any individual, let alone the leader of a so-called political party, to promote such hatred against a minority group and call for their removal from a country.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.