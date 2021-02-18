Thursday, February 18th | 6 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Netanyahu Remembers Rush Limbaugh as ‘Great Friend of Israel’

European Extremists Increasingly ‘Choosing’ Antisemitism to Further Their Causes, ADL Report Warns

Israel Returns Two Detained Syrians in Prisoner Exchange Talks

Pittsburgh Steelers’ Zach Banner Urges NFL to Adopt IHRA Definition of Antisemitism, Speaks Out on ‘Lack of Understanding’

Fury Over Polish Government’s Appointment of Former Far Right ‘100% Aryan’ Activist to Leading State Post

Jewish Americans’ Ties to Baseball Run Deep

Does America Need a Domestic War on Terror?

How Jewish Students Can Explain Antisemitism to Non-Jews

Chasing the Zionist Dream, One Settlement At a Time

Anthony Fauci Praises Israeli Vaccination Drive: ‘Way Up There’

February 18, 2021 6:21 pm
0

Netanyahu Remembers Rush Limbaugh as ‘Great Friend of Israel’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Rush Limbaugh gives an introductory speech before U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined those recognizing Rush Limbaugh, the titan of US conservative talk radio who died Wednesday of complications from lung cancer.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the family of Rush Limbaugh,” wrote Netanyahu on Twitter. “He was a great friend of Israel and he stood by us through thick and thin, always firm, never wavering. We shall miss him dearly.”

Born in southeast Missouri, the 70-year-old had hosted “The Rush Limbaugh Show” since 1988, becoming the most widely listened-to radio talk program in the US and a forerunner of the modern right-wing media landscape.

Though much of his programming focused on domestic politics, he was a vocal advocate of the US-Israel alliance and staked out hawkish positions on American policy in the Middle East, from early support for the Iraq War to praise for President Donald Trump’s 2020 strike on Iranian general Qassem Solemani. In 2020, Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.