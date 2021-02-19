Israeli, Moroccan Students to Learn About Mutual Jewish History Next Academic Year

JNS.org – Students in Israel and Morocco will be taught Moroccan Jewish history in school starting next year in a historical collaboration between the education ministries of the two countries, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Israeli Education Minister Yoav Gallant and his Moroccan counterpart, Saaïd Amzazi, agreed to establish a system of educational trips, tours and seminars between the countries in an effort to strengthen diplomatic relations. Gallant suggested setting up committees dedicated solely to developing education programs that tie the nations together.

“Amzazi responded enthusiastically to my proposal,” said Gallant, in reference to starting educational trips for students to Morocco. “They will learn about Morocco’s grand history, from an educational as well as social perspective.”

“This is an important announcement for both the citizens of Israel and the citizens of Morocco,” he added.

Related coverage Turkey Hires US Lobbying Firm to Return to F-35 Jet Program Turkey has hired a Washington-based law firm to lobby for its readmission to the US F-35 fighter jet program after it...

By the instruction of King Mohammed VI, the school curriculum in Morocco will “include the State of Israel, and the history and heritage of Jews in Morocco.”

Morocco normalized relations with Israel in December, not long after the Sept. 15 signing of the US-brokered Abraham Accords with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Sudan is also in the process of establishing formal ties with the Jewish state.