Report: In Letter to Biden, PA and Hamas Commit to Two-State Solution on 1967 Lines

i24 News – The Palestinian Authority (PA) sent an official letter to the White House claiming that all factions, including the ruling Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, were committed to establishing a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital, Palestinian news site Amad reported on Saturday.

The Arabic-language outlet also published details of the message and indicated that Hady Amr, the US State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs, received the letter.

Amad has also published a copy of the letter in English, which certifies that all Palestinian factions are committed to a peaceful transfer of power through elections.

Among the points that all Palestinian factions agreed upon include: a commitment to abiding by international law; a commitment to establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital; and recognizing the Palestinian Liberation Organization umbrella as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

The letter also vows to continue to exercise “peaceful, popular resistance” until a Palestinian state is realized.

The letter was issued while legislative and presidential elections within the PA are scheduled for May 22 and July 31, the first since 2005.

More than 2.6 million Palestinians registered on the electoral rolls or 93.3% of those eligible to vote.