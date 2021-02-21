Sunday, February 21st | 9 Adar 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: In Letter to Biden, PA and Hamas Commit to Two-State Solution on 1967 Lines

Temple University Must Take Action Against Marc Lamont Hill

IBM and the Holocaust

Why the Israeli Left’s Leadership Capacity Is Fading

Can Biden’s Zeal to Deal Work Better Than ‘Maximum Pressure’

Signs Iran’s Nuclear Weapons Program Never Halted

Engaging With the UN Human Rights Council

Saudi Arabia to Invest More Than $20 Billion in Its Military Industry Over Next Decade

COVID Infections Dropped 95.8% After Both Pfizer Shots: Israeli Health Ministry

Judoka Who Fled Iran Over Israeli Matchup Wins Silver in Tel Aviv Grand Slam

February 21, 2021 10:32 am
0

Report: In Letter to Biden, PA and Hamas Commit to Two-State Solution on 1967 Lines

avatar by i24 News

US Vice President Joe Biden meets with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on March 09, 2016. Photo: FLASH90.

i24 News – The Palestinian Authority (PA) sent an official letter to the White House claiming that all factions, including the ruling Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, were committed to establishing a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital, Palestinian news site Amad reported on Saturday.

The Arabic-language outlet also published details of the message and indicated that Hady Amr, the US State Department’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs, received the letter.

Amad has also published a copy of the letter in English, which certifies that all Palestinian factions are committed to a peaceful transfer of power through elections.

Among the points that all Palestinian factions agreed upon include: a commitment to abiding by international law; a commitment to establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital; and recognizing the Palestinian Liberation Organization umbrella as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

The letter also vows to continue to exercise “peaceful, popular resistance” until a Palestinian state is realized.

The letter was issued while legislative and presidential elections within the PA are scheduled for May 22 and July 31, the first since 2005.

More than 2.6 million Palestinians registered on the electoral rolls or 93.3% of those eligible to vote.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.