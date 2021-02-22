Monday, February 22nd | 10 Adar 5781

February 22, 2021 6:13 pm
US’s Blinken Stresses Two-State Solution to Palestinian Conflict in Call With Israeli Minister

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi speaks during a news conference in front of the Liebermann Villa at the Wannsee lake in Berlin, Germany, August 27, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/Pool/File Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart on Monday that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was best for the future of Israel, the US State Department said.

Blinken, in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, “emphasized the Biden administration’s belief that the two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state,” the State Department said.

“The Secretary noted the United States’ continuing commitment to opposing unfair, one-sided actions against Israel in the multilateral arena,” it continued. “Foreign Minister Ashkenazi and Secretary Blinken acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel, and that the two countries would work closely together on challenges ahead.”

